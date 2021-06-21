Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 21, 2021 – Popular comedian, Chipukeezy, has denied that there’s bad blood between him and Kayole-based comedian, Kartelo.

Rumours of Chipukeezy’s beef with Kartelo were fuelled when they stopped working together.

They also stopped hanging out together, raising eyebrows among their fans.

Chipukeezy has come out to set the record straight on their alleged beef.

Speaking in an interview, he said that they are still friends and revealed that they only link up when they have a project that they are working on.

“Let’s stop being petty art is not group work. He is a grown man who has parents and a family so we only come together when he has something to be seen.

“He is trying to put together content for his radio show. As an artist, you don’t have to hang out with people just because they are there.

“He knows himself and we don’t have to hang out all the time,” he said.

Kartelo recently made a comeback after long hiatus in the comedy industry.

He was rumoured to have turned into a drug addict, allegations that he vehemently denied.

