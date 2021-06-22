Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 22, 2021 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has made drastic changes in the Judiciary amid the rising tension with the Executive after President Uhuru Kenyatta left out some Judges during the recent promotions.

In a statement yesterday, the CJ transferred 20 Court of Appeal judges.

The affected Judges are from Kisumu, Nairobi, and Malindi.

“Chief Justice Martha Koome, in consultation with Justice Daniel Musinga the President of the Court of Appeal, has transferred some judges of Appeal and also posted the new Judges,” Zakheem Rajan, Senior Judiciary Communication Officer, affirmed.

According to the Court of Appeal Transfer Policy, appellate judges are required to serve in one station for two years only.

In the transfers which take effect from Thursday, July 1, 2021, Justice Asike Makhandia relocated from Kisumu to Nairobi as Head of the Criminal division.

Judge S. Gatembu Kairu shifted to Mombasa from Nairobi where he will carry out the role of presiding Judge.

Justice Agnes Murgor also advanced to Nairobi from Malindi.

Kenya’s first blind Judge, Dr. Imaana Laibuta, has been dispatched to Nairobi.

Judges Msagha Mbogholi and Hellen Omondi were stationed at Nairobi while Mumbi Ngugi along with Francis Tuiyott have been deployed to Kisumu.

Justices Pauline Nyamweya and Jesie Lesiit were both placed in Mombasa.

The Kenyan DAILY POST