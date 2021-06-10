Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 10, 2021 – Former Chief Justice David Maraga has indicated that Chief Justice Martha Koome may have been compromised by President Uhuru Kenyatta during the recent appointment of judges to various courts.

In a hard-hitting interview, Maraga spilled the beans on his dealings with the State House when he was CJ and the mischief that the president has been involved in.

In a major revelation, he disclosed that he had been given the names of the allegedly stained Judges, and the names were not those of Judge Joel Ngugi, Justice Odunga, and the four others that the president rejected on integrity grounds.

During his tenure as the Chief Justice, David Maraga had made it exceedingly clear that the president had no option of cherry-picking the names forwarded to him, and that he either appointed all the Judges or none at all.

Maraga allegedly turned down the offer from State House to not swear in the apparently criminal Judges, insisting that the president has no power to decide who to pick and who not to pick from the list.

But for Koome to accept the swearing-in of 34 judges at State House, she must have accepted Uhuru’s deal to leave out the six embattled judges.

