Friday, June 25, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has been left with nothing to campaign on for his bid to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

This is after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ruled out the possibility of creating 70 new constituencies as proposed in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Constitution Amendment Bill.

According to IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati, the heightened preparations for the 2022 General Election and delimitation of boundaries were competing for limited and scarce resources and as a result, the commission will not be able to do them concurrently.

“Due to the complexity of the delimitation process as well as the fact that the commission will be conducting a General Election in 2022, our position is that the final year by which the review of electoral boundaries should have been completed is March 2023,” Chebukati said.

The declaration has deflated Raila’s momentum since he was banking on using new constituencies’ bait to woo voters, and now Deputy President William Ruto is likely to run over him in campaigns ahead of the 2022 General Election.

