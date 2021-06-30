Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 30 June 2021 – A video showing how insecurity has escalated in Nairobi CBD has emerged after a daylight robbery incident was captured on CCTV in a hotel.

In the mind-blowing CCTV footage, a young man is seen casually walking into a hotel along Luthuli Avenue before snatching a phone from a lady waiting to be served.

Shocked by the unexpected turn of events, the lady screams and attracts the attention of other patrons.

They tried to chase the thief but their efforts were futile.

Insecurity has increased in Nairobi CBD, with cases of muggings, armed robberies, and phone snatching being reported daily.

Watch the CCTV footage.

