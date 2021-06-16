Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 16 June 2021 – The murder of Linda Cherono, a 13-year-old girl whose body was found at Moi’s Bridge, has taken a new twist after she was captured on CCTV following a man believed to the main suspect in the gruesome murder.

The deceased girl went missing on Friday last week before her body was discovered at Moi’s Bridge in Uasin Gishu County yesterday.

In the CCTV footage that is being analysed by sleuths, the girl is seen following a mysterious man from behind the day she went missing.

According to eyewitnesses, the man in the CCTV footage was spotted at the scene where the girl’s body was found yesterday wearing the same clothes.

Here’s the CCTV footage that was retrieved from a nearby business premise, showing the girl following the mysterious man who is alleged to be the main suspect in the murder.

