Thursday, June 17, 2021 – This shocking footage shows the moment daring thugs robbed people in broad daylight at gunpoint in one of the City estates.
From the footage, the gun-toting thugs are seen mugging members of the public before escaping on a motorbike.
Cases of insecurity like this one have become rampant in Nairobi
While the majority of Boda boda riders are law-abiding youths trying to put food on the table, some rogue elements like this miscreant give them a bad name.
We hope the relevant authorities will hunt them down and act accordingly.
Watch the shocking video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
