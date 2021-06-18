Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 17, 2021 – This shocking footage shows the moment daring thugs robbed people in broad daylight at gunpoint in one of the City estates.

From the footage, the gun-toting thugs are seen mugging members of the public before escaping on a motorbike.

Cases of insecurity like this one have become rampant in Nairobi

While the majority of Boda boda riders are law-abiding youths trying to put food on the table, some rogue elements like this miscreant give them a bad name.

We hope the relevant authorities will hunt them down and act accordingly.

Watch the shocking video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.