Friday, June 26, 2021 – The Central Bank of Kenya Governor Patrick Njoroge, his brother Archbishop Anthony Muheria and their parents, have pledged to contribute Ksh25 million towards the building of a church in Kitui County.

In a ceremony presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday, June 25, the brothers indicated that they would rally their friends and family to contribute the amount.

They, however, did not give a timeline.

The money will help in the building of the Marian Shrine of Our Lady of Protection, Museve.

In an impromptu fundraiser conducted by President Uhuru during his speech, the President asked prominent Kenyans in the audience to join him on the task.

“This is the man (referring to the CBK governor) who has been entrusted with all the money in the country but he has no money,” Uhuru joked as he introduced the CBK governor.

“The family of archbishop Anthony Muheria and CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge, their parents, and friends, have pledged Ksh25 million.

“There is no love that is greater than this,” the president stated.

On his part, the president pledged to contribute Ksh10 million towards the cause. He, however, noted that he did not have the cash at hand.

He promised to pay the money in installments.

“Together with my friends, I pledge Ksh10 million. Kindly do not ask for the whole amount at once,” he pleaded, leaving the crowd in stitches.

Other leaders including; Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Defence CS Monica Juma, area MPs, and MCAs also joined in and contributed for the building of the church.

Governor Dr. Patrick Njoroge, in a move motivated by faith, famously turned down the perks that came with his position including a home and cars.

He instead chose to live in a communal accommodation in Nairobi’s Loresho estate with his fellow members of Opus Dei and uses matatus to and from work.

Opus Dei which is Latin for ‘Work of God’ is an institution of the Catholic Church made up of lay members and priests who may work in institutions outside the church but follow set religious practices and way of life.

