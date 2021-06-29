Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 29, 2021 – Laikipia Woman Representative, Cate Waruguru, has said she will not join Deputy President William Ruto’s ‘Hustler Movement’ like her Kiambu counterpart, Gathoni Wamuchomba.

Speaking in Nanyuki on Tuesday, Waruguru said she will not join Ruto’s bandwagon because it is a den of thieves of public money.

Waruguru said some DP‘s allies like Laikipia Senator John Kinyua, who’s Ruto’s point man in the county, use ‘hustler narrative’ to lure Kenyans but in Senate, they tend to save corrupt governors and other officers.

The lawmaker applauded President Uhuru Kenyatta for joining hands with Raila Odinga to make sure all corrupt individuals face the law.

“Kuna hawa watu wanajiita hustler kwa ground lakini huko Senate wanaokoa wezi wa shamba and mali ya uma.

“Thankfully we’ve an independent Senate, more so I want to applaud President Uhuru and Raila for coming up with BBI that will deal with corrupt individuals,” Waruguru said.

Waruguru added that BBI will be back.

“BBI itarudi na itapita, 2022 iko imara,” She said.

