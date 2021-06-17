Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 17 June 2021 – Kenyan socialite turned businesswoman, Vera Sidika, has revealed that she will hold a gender reveal party in a few days after fans demanded to know the gender of her unborn baby.

Vera, who is currently based in Mombasa where she runs a salon business, said the party will be held in Nairobi for reasons she did not specify.

“We are pregnant and we couldn’t be more excited! We decided it was time to add an entertainer to our lil family!

“We’ve waited for sometime, to share our lovely news. We are so excited for this bundle of joy to come into our life and to experience a love far beyond all measures.

“We are thankful that the Lord chose us to be this baby’s parents!

“Looks like we’ll be shopping for some tiny, little shoes soon.

“We will know the gender in a few days God willing. Then plan for the gender reveal party in Nairobi,” she posted.

Vera caught many people by surprise yesterday after she announced her pregnancy.

The 32-year-old former socialite unveiled the pregnancy on her Instagram after keeping her fans waiting for what she referred to as the ‘The Big Reveal’.

The Kenyan DAILY POST