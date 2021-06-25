Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



icipe is a pan-African and non-profit Centre of Excellence for research and development and capacity building in insect science and its applications. Its mission is to help alleviate poverty, ensure food and nutritional security and improve the overall health status of peoples of the tropics by developing and extending management tools and strategies for harmful and useful arthropods, while preserving the natural resource base through research and capacity building. Since its establishment in 1970, icipe has become a significant contributor to science and innovation required to meet the health and food security challenges of sub-Saharan Africa. The Centre has achieved this status by developing alternative and environmentally friendly pest and vector management technologies and products that are effective, selective, non-polluting, non-resistance inducing, and are affordable to resource-limited rural and urban communities. icipe is headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya with offices in Ethiopia and Uganda, a major station on the shores of Lake Victoria, and several other field stations in Kenya. Employing close to 500 international and national staff, icipe also has approximately 150 graduate students who contribute to its research portfolio annually. The Centre currently has operations in more than 40 African countries, and thriving partnerships with universities and research organizations across the world. (http://www.icipe.org)

Please also download icipe’s Vision and Strategy 2021–2025: http://www.icipe.org/system/files_force/about/corporate_publications_files/icipe_Vision_and_Strategy_2021- 2025.pdf

icipe seeks to recruit a Senior Business Support Officer II (Facilities and Assets Manager) in the Facilities and Assets Unit. The position is tenable at icipe’s Duduville Campus. This is a two-year contract, renewable subject to continued project needs, funding for the position, and performance of the staff member. This is a nationally recruited position. A competitive compensation package will be offered to the right candidate. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Overall Purpose of the Job

The position holder will:

Manage icipe facilities, plants and equipment, ensuring that the facilities are fully operational and all utility supplies functioning

Perform maintenance, safety and management tasks that promote a clean and safe working environment for

Develop and maintain a full life cycle asset planning that ensures first-class state of facilities through systematised processes and proper management of a team of in-house staff and a group of outsourced service

Sustain continuous improvement in, and provision of, efficient, economic and effective services to the end

Identify, appraise, and manage construction and refurbishment of facilities and physical infrastructure, including road pavements, yards and farms (for both restricted and core projects) by clearly defining project objectives, evaluating delivery options and making appropriate delivery recommendations to icipe

Ensure high standards of maintenance in both processes and work

Specific Duties

A) Maintenance management

Develop and implement asset care and maintenance plans for all facilities, including delivery of optimal and efficient space, equipment, plant, buildings, roads, grounds and other infrastructure; continuously review and ensure the desired balance between internal execution and

Plan and oversee office cleaning and fumigation activities by ensuring development of clear protocols and deployment of appropriate tools and

Manage laboratory cleaning and disinfection, and disposal of

Ensure proper care and maintenance of existing greenhouses and experimental plots in liaison with users and plan for future

Supervise the design, landscaping and upkeep of the

Develop framework contacts for outsourced maintenance service providers and manage their

Coordinate maintenance of equipment with service

Ensure preparation and review of maintenance, schedules, checklists, and replacement

Manage service level agreements (SLAs) between engineering, labs, grounds and other

B) Project management

Review design drawings, specifications and other documents to ensure alignment with scope of work, icipe standards and finishing requirements, as well as compliance with government regulations, and with environmental, health, security and safety requirements for both outsourced and internally scoped

Ensure clear project planning by assembling a project management team (technical and oversight), and developing and documenting quality control

Effectively manage the project implementation cycle by ensuring the delivery and execution of projects is in line with the scope of works, acceptable engineering quality standards, budget and timeframes, and that any scope changes meet the industry and icipe’s approval process and

Manage efficient project closures by reviewing ‘as built’ information and other documentation as required for future maintenance

Work closely with project principal investigators to develop fit-for-purpose designs, build on internal cost estimates of all infrastructure-related assets, and manage their implementation to ensure quality and compliance to

Manage the outsourcing of contracted service providers for civil works, building projects, equipment supplies and

Evaluate project risks and manage their

C) Financial management

Prepare annual budgets, monitoring performance and controlling costs to ensure budgets are not

Ensure cost-effectiveness, quality and timely delivery of all services in line with icipe’s

Optimise space utilisation within Plan and coordinate office alterations, refurbishments and/or moves as dictated by business needs.

Ensure proper use of the Centre’s assets under his/her control and efficient use of resources (people, materials and equipment)

Provide support to supply chain through provision of accurate internal cost estimates for projects and other

Actively participate in price negotiation with suppliers and other service

Review supplier invoices against goods and services received and forward for

D) Greening of icipe

Ensure sustainability of green environmental activities under the following key areas: Solar photovoltaic (PV) use and maintenance – Plan, manage and continuously review maintenance of installed solar PV systems that include solar panels, inverters, control panels, batteries and Energy savings – Plan, manage and continuously review maintenance of the installed energy efficiency improvement works that include solar thermal systems, electrical switch gear, energy efficient laboratory and guest centre equipment, among Water harvesting and conservation – Plan, manage and continuously review maintenance of water conservation initiatives, which include infrared taps and urinals, lawn irrigation systems, distillation equipment, water harvesting accessories and storage tanks, among Manage resources to ensure value for money.

Oversee collection and analysis of other green-related initiatives data such as vehicle mileage, airmiles, printing paper usage, waste disposal etc. and act as secretary to the Environmental Management Committee (EMC).

E) Customer service

Ensure customer requirements are met

Resolve customer queries and

Manage customer complaint tracking procedures and make use of surveys and analysis to improve customer

F) People management

Supervise multi-disciplinary teams of staff and manage day-to-day matters, including resolving conflicts, listening, representing and showing respect to

Hold regular meetings with staff and receive direct

Train, develop, empower and motivate staff to deliver their maximum

G) Supplier/Stakeholder relations

Ensure good supplier relations are maintained, resolve conflicts, solve any problems noted by supervisors, and display

Ensure win-win negotiations are carried out with suppliers to ensure sustainable mutual gains for both icipe and the supplier organisations.

H) Performance reporting

Track engineering, facility and project key performance indicators (KPIs) such as project schedules, estimates to project completions and utilisation of resource allocations, and regularly submit performance

Carry out tracking of continuous improvement

I) Mbita and other field stations

Provide technical support to the Mbita facilities team through guidance on maintenance works, scoping of works and implementation to ensure quality standards and proper utilisation of

Develop, plan and implement asset care strategies that include repairs, maintenance and capital replacements of all icipe facilities and equipment as found at our field stations (Nguruman and Muhaka), as well as the Riverside Drive and Arboretum properties

Requirements/Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in engineering or related

Minimum 10 years’ experience in building maintenance roles. He/she shall demonstrate a track record of experience in integrated facilities management with over 5 years of leadership experience

Appropriate training in financial and business

Conversant with Microsoft packages and MS

Core Competencies

The ideal candidate would have a background in engineering but have progressed into management from where they have gained business acumen in problem-solving, decision-making and good

Other Desirable Attributes

High degree of organisation, adaptability and

Track record of exemplary leadership qualities is

Reporting

This position reports to the Director of Finance and Administration as the first supervisor and to the Director General as the second Supervisor.

HOW TO APPLY

Applications will be accepted up to 2nd July 2021. Interested applicants should submit: (a) a confidential cover letter;

(b) detailed CV with names and addresses of 3 referees, including e-mail addresses; and (c) a statement illustrating suitability against the listed qualifications/competencies/ abilities, and skills.

Candidates are required to apply online through: http://recruit.icipe.org or by Email: recruitment@icipe.org

icipe is an equal opportunity employer. It fosters a multicultural work environment that values gender equity, teamwork, and respect for diversity.