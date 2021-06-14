Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 14, 2021 – Renowned business magnate, Chris Kirubi, is dead.

According to his family, Kirubi, who is also the chairman of Capital Group Limited, died on Monday after a long illness.

Kirubi, 80, has been battling colon cancer for almost 5 years and he has been in and out of hospital for some time.

In 2018, he flew to the Boston United States for specialized treatment.

When he returned to Kenya in mid-2018, cancer treatment had already taken a massive toll on his body as he had lost a lot of weight.

A first public appearance showed him weak, but he soon recovered and issued an interview explaining his long battle with cancer.

In his interview, broadcasted early this year, Kirubi appealed to Kenyans to undertake regular medical examinations.

“I hope that when you see me and think of me, you remember that cancer is treatable and curable. Go to your doctor and prompt them to profile your blood for cancer cells,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST