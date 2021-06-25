Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 25 June 2021 – When Omosh’s sad story was highlighted on social media a few months ago, city politician, Alinur, is among the well-wishers who showered him with goodies.

Alinur gifted Omosh Sh 60,000 in cash and households worth Sh 50,000.

The upcoming city politician is now breathing fire after Omosh begged for financial help again, claiming that the help he got was not enough, despite receiving more than Ksh 1 million in cash donation.

He called Omosh a useless man and vowed that he will never help him again.

Alinur, who was reacting to Omosh’s interview on one of the local TV stations, said that the actor took his efforts for granted.

“This is unbelievable. Unfortunately, once I have sacrificed and helped you only to realize that you took my efforts for granted, I can never help you again. Bure kabisa,” Alinur posted.

