Wednesday, 02 June 2021 – Bungoma Woman Rep, Catherine Nanjala, has been accused of nepotism after it emerged that she employed her daughter as a personal assistant through a memo and assigned her a monthly salary of Sh 363,000.
According to the contract form shared by Nyakundi, the Woman Rep’s daughter, Tessie Nakami, earns a basic salary of Sh 363, 553.
She earns more money than the office manager despite being just a mere PA.
The public officer ethics act prohibits a leader from practicing nepotism, something that the Bungoma Woman Rep is shamelessly doing.
This is what Nyakundi posted.
