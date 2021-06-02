Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 02 June 2021 – Bungoma Woman Rep, Catherine Nanjala, has been accused of nepotism after it emerged that she employed her daughter as a personal assistant through a memo and assigned her a monthly salary of Sh 363,000.

According to the contract form shared by Nyakundi, the Woman Rep’s daughter, Tessie Nakami, earns a basic salary of Sh 363, 553.

She earns more money than the office manager despite being just a mere PA.

The public officer ethics act prohibits a leader from practicing nepotism, something that the Bungoma Woman Rep is shamelessly doing.

This is what Nyakundi posted.

