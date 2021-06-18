Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 18, 2021 – Vera Sidika and her husband, Brown Mauzo, can’t keep calm as they expect their first baby.

Vera caught many people by surprise after she announced her pregnancy in style on Tuesday, and so far, she is enjoying the journey to motherhood.

Her celebrity husband, Brown Mauzo, is also overly excited about the pregnancy.

He shared a cute video kissing Vera Sidika’s baby bump, and fans couldn’t help but admire how they look happy together.

Brown Mauzo has been branded a ‘bull’ since he is the only man who managed to tame Vera Sidika.

Otile Brown, who claims to be the most romantic musician in Kenya, tried to get Vera Sidika pregnant, but his efforts bore no fruits.

