Tuesday, June 15, 2021 – Embattled socialite, Bridget Achieng, has announced that she is selling her son’s Instagram account that has over 33,000 followers.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the mother of one claimed that she is selling the account to protect her son from online bullies.

Bridget says that she doesn’t want her son to blame her for bringing him to the limelight when he grows up and vowed to protect him at any cost.

“Good morning guys, I have been going through a lot and it made me think hard about a lot of things. Like if one day my son gets bullied the same way I have been, I will not be able forgive myself.

“That’s why I’ll protect him at any cost. I don’t want him to one day blame me for bringing him to the limelight and maybe he is destined for something else.

Until then, he is not going to have an IG page. So guys, I am selling his Instagram account that is at 33.8k followers.

“If interested send me a DM,” she wrote on her Instagram stories.

Although the faded socialite claims that she is selling the account to protect her son, one of her close friends revealed recently that she is struggling to make ends meet.

She is probably selling the account to get money to pay bills.

Her house has even been locked after she defaulted rent for several months.

