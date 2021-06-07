Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 7, 2021 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has vowed to stay put as MPs are clamoring to oust him after his controversial coronation as Mt. Kenya kingpin to replace President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking to the press yesterday, Muturi dared MPs seeking to remove him to make their best shot, saying he is going nowhere.

According to Muturi, he had not heard any lawmakers plotting to eject him but challenged them to go ahead.

He further disclosed that he would stay put since he had spent more years in politics than most of the lawmakers.

“There is no impeachment of the speaker.”

“The only option is for the Parliament to pass a vote of no confidence.”

“We have the rules that are supposed to be followed and they are open.”

“Whoever will hit the threshold should try.”

“Some of us have been in this business for many years and some people who served for two terms are claiming that they want to impeach me.”

“I have not heard anyone saying that,” stated the speaker.

