Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 20, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has laughed off the looming alliance between the Jubilee Party uniting and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

Talks are at an advanced stage that will see President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is Jubilee Party leader, and his ODM counterpart, Raila Odinga sign on a pre-election agreement as they compete with Ruto in 2022.

Speaking in West Pokot County on Saturday, the second in command maintained that he is unshaken and is not concerned about the coalition because the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) with which he is affiliated, is still strong enough to compete with any political party in next year’s elections.

“I want to tell you my friends. We are alert. We have the hustler’s party. What is its name?,” ‘the DP asked and the huge crowd chanted UDA !!

Ruto further went on to criticize the coalition after some of its members claimed that with the Jubilee and ODM parties joining forces, he would be left with no party to run for President.

He stated that they believe that if they join the parties, the hustlers will not have a party, and he wondered how the country’s history would be written.

The Kenyan DAILY POST