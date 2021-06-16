Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 16 June 2021 – City socialite, Bridget Achieng, has spoken out after an embarrassing video that was leaked by her friends while she was in Nigeria to sell her body went viral.

After days of silence, the single mother of one resurfaced on Instagram and claimed that the people behind the leaked video that spread online like a bushfire are jealous of her success.

Bridget stated that she is unbowed despite being body-shamed on social media and added that those who leaked the video without her consent are just idlers.

The embattled socialite has been trending since Sunday after the embarrassing video that was reportedly leaked by her Nigerian friends after a misunderstanding went viral.

Here’s a screenshot of her post.

