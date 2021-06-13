Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 13 June 2021 – Although socialite Bridget Achieng displays a lavish lifestyle on social media, she is struggling to make ends meet.

Her Instagram page is flooded with photos of her sipping expensive drinks and hanging out in high-end joints but the situation on the ground is different.

According to a lady friend who exposed her after a misunderstanding, her house is currently locked by the landlord after she failed to pay rent.

Her house-help even quit her job and abandoned her son while she was in Nigeria about two weeks ago since she had not left any money to buy food.

Bridget is now surviving through selling her body and conning people through sham business deals.

Here’s a screenshot of her lady friend exposing how she is struggling to make ends meet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST