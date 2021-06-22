Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 22 June 2021 – Brian Kibet Bera was the talk of the nation in 2019 after he was shot and injured when he jumped over the State House fence while brandishing a knife.

Back then, he was an engineering student at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) where he was admitted after scoring a clean A in KCSE.

Kibet has since dropped out of campus and moved to the village.

Brian reportedly lives in a cave after falling out with his parents and has turned into a bhang addict.

He also claims that he is a prophet and desperately begs for money from his Facebook followers.

The former JKUAT student has even changed his name to Mwendawazimu Kibet Bera, claiming that he is mad.

The young man shared photos eating grass like a cow through his latest post on Facebook.

It’s clear that his mental health is at its stake and something should be done to help him.

See these photos that he posted.

A few days ago, Brian claimed that he was baptized with fire to get his new name.

