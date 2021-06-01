Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 01 June 2021 – Activist Boniface Mwangi passed near the house where the Prime Minister of Luxembourg lives and took photos of the simple house to show the difference between developed countries and third world countries like Kenya.

Luxembourg – a small European Country – is the second richest country in the world with an average GDP per capita of $79, 593, 91.

According to Mwangi, who is in Luxembourg for official duties, besides living in a simple house, the country’s Prime Minister travels without bodyguards and chase cars like African leaders.

“I took a photo of Luxembourg Prime Minister’s house. That’s his personal car in the photo. He lives there. Luxembourg is the richest country in the world.

“When the Prime Minister of Luxembourg isn’t on official duty, he doesn’t have a chauffer or a bodyguard.

“He moves around like a regular citizen. Insecurity is a result of poverty, poverty in a country like Kenya is a result of mismanagement and grand theft by our greedy leaders.

“When everyone has something, even the leaders are safe. The more leaders steal, the less people have, the more security the leaders need.

In Luxembourg trains, trams and buses are free to discourage car ownership.

“Education is free, medical surgeries are 100% free and government pays 80% of your other non-surgery medical bills,” he posted and shared the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.