Tuesday, 15 June 2021 – Activist Boniface Mwangi claims that he received death threats from deceased businessman Chris Kirubi.

Taking to his Twitter page, Mwangi said that he used to run a website called MaVulture between 2012-2013, that exposed powerful crooks.

When he did an expose on how Chris Kirubi looted Uchumi and got his wealth through corruption, he requested a meeting with the activist through a mutual friend.

Mwangi alleges that when he met the late tycoon, he threatened to harm him.

“When we met, he threatened me and said, ‘You know I won’t sue you but I can harm you’, the vocal activist posted on his Twitter page.

Mwangi said he shut down the website after he received many threats from some of the powerful people that he was exposing.

Read the activist’s tweets exposing the other side of Kirubi.

