Tuesday, June 8, 2021 – Former State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi, has said ‘deep state’ is trying all means to ensure the Mt Kenya region is divided ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

The region, which usually votes as a bloc, has over 5.4 million votes and is currently behind Deputy President William Ruto‘s Presidential bid in 2022.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, who used to be the region’s kingpin, has lost the hold of the region since he is opposed to Ruto’s presidency in 2022.

But Uhuru, with assistance from State operatives, wants to ensure the region doesn’t vote for Ruto as a block in 2022.

Uhuru’s first plan was to divide Mt Kenya into East and West and this plan seems to have failed since the Mt Kenya electorate has rejected the installation of National Assembly Speaker, Justin Muturi as Mt Kenya spokesman.

The second plan according to Itumbi, who is currently the ‘Hustler Intelligence Bureau’ spokesman, is for Wanjigi to vie for Presidency in 2022 to divide the Murang’a County vote.

Wanjigi, who is a renowned wheeler-dealer, comes from Murang’a and he is set to use his billions to divide the vote-rich county.

“Jimmy Wanjigi is reportedly preparing to announce that he will run for President.

Wanjigi believes it is Muranga’s turn to get the Presidency, since Nyeri and Kiambu have produced a President,” Itumbi wrote on his Facebook page.

