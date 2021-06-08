Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 8, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has received a major boost after West Pokot Governor, Prof John Lonyangapuo, endorsed his bid.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, Lonyangapuo, who was elected on the KANU ticket, said as a professor of Mathematics, he has realised DP Ruto is the only candidate who has the numbers to propel him to the Presidency in 2022.

He also said as a governor from marginalized communities, he sees Ruto’s bottom-up economic model working especially to the West Pokot electorate.

“As a professor in mathematics, l have calculated meticulously that William Ruto will win in 2022.

His bottom-up economic model is what we want in West Pokot,” Lonyangapuo stated.

This is a big boost to Ruto’s presidential bid since he now enjoys full support from Rift Valley, which is his political bedroom, and the Mt Kenya region, where he enjoys a cult following.

