Wednesday, June 23, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has been dealt a severe blow after Kiambu County Woman Representative, Gathoni Wamuchomba, joined the ‘hustler movement’

The Hustler movement is a political formation associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

On Wednesday, Gathoni, who was the ‘choir mistress’ of Team Kieleweke, visited Ruto at his Karen home and pledged allegiance to the ‘hustler ideology’.

Ruto officially welcomed her to the group and posed for photos that have since been uploaded online by various leaders.

The former Kameme FM journalist has been a staunch follower of the Son of Jomo and has even in the past been abusing the DP.

But on Wednesday she vowed to support the ‘Hustler nation’ reggae stating that she feels at home.

She also said she decided after realizing that most of the Mt Kenya electorate are supporting the hustler movement and resolved to join the winning team.

Wamuchomba was accompanied by Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichungwah and some MCAs from the larger Kiambu county.

