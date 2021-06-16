Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 16, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has suffered a major blow after the High Court barred the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) from assigning duties to the 34 judges recently appointed by him.

In a ruling delivered by High Court Judge David Makau, the court instructed JSC to halt the process until a case filed by a Nakuru doctor, Dr. Magare Gikenyi, is heard and determined.

The petitioner, a general surgeon undertaking trauma consultancy at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital, moved to court seeking to have the six rejected judges appointed.

The six included: George Odunga, Aggrey Muchelule, Joel Ngugi, Weldon Korir, Judith Cheruiyot, and Evans Makori.

Being a doctor, the petitioner stated, the affected judicial officers have suffered PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) by the action of the president.

He wanted an order issued for compensation for psychological and other forms of suffering as a result of the president and respondents’ actions.

The Head of State was listed as the first respondent, the attorney general as the second respondent, Chief Justice Martha Koome as the third respondent, and the attorney general in his individual capacity as 4th respondent.

The Kenyan DAILY POST