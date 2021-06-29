Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 29, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto and Kenyans opposed to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) have suffered a major blow after the Court of Appeal allowed President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, to bring law experts in the BBI case appeal.

In the ruling, the seven-Judge bench allowed Uhuru and Raila, who are the men behind the case, to bring lecturers Charles Fombard and Migai Akech to join the BBI case.

The two lecturers will try to explain to judges that the BBI is not a presidential initiative but a popular initiative as envisaged in the constitution.

Uhuru and Raila moved to the appellate court after the High Court last month declared the BBI bill unconstitutional.

A seven-judge bench was formed by Court of Appeal President, Daniel Musinga after an appeal was filed at the Court of Appeal.

Justices Daniel Musinga, Roselyn Nambuye, Hannah Okwengu, Partick Kiage, Gatembu Kairu, Fatuma Sichale, and Francis Tuiyott will hear the case from June 29 to July 2.

