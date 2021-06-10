Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 10, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has suffered a huge blow after several Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) officials dumped him for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

Announcing on Thursday, UDA Secretary-General, Veronica Maina, received several ODM officials at the party’s headquarter offices in Nairobi.

All of them came from Kibra, which is considered one of Raila’s support bases in the city.

According to Maina, the officials praised the ‘hustler nation’ empowerment agenda, noting that it resonates very well with the residents of Kibra.

“Secretary-General Veronica Maina receives ODM officials from Kibra Constituency who defected to UDA.

“They endorsed UDA’s hustlers’ empowerment agenda that they said resonates well with Kibra residents,” the UDA party posted on Twitter.

UDA, which was formed early this year is associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

The DP is planning to use it as his political vehicle as he plans to succeed his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST