Tuesday, 29 June 2021 – Yesterday, a video of former Tahidi High actor, Omosh, being escorted home while drunk like a skunk was leaked by one of his neighbours.

The snoopy neighbour sent the video to Edgar Obare and claimed that he secretly recorded it last month.

The same neighbour whispered to Edgar that Omosh’s second wife is also a hopeless drunkard.

She is reportedly worse than Omosh.

Omosh lives in Kayole with his second wife while his first wife lives in Juja.

According to the anonymous neighbour, the disgraced actor made drinking dens his second home after he received financial donations a few months ago.

He is now broke and jobless after wasting his fortunes in drinking dens.

Here are screenshots of Edgar Obare’s juicy scoop on Omosh’s troubled life.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.