Wednesday, 30 June 2021 – After the dramatic confrontation between Amber Ray and Amira, Jamal went to Amber Ray’s house and spoilt her with flowers.

In a video shared online a few hours after Amira and Amber Ray almost exchanged kicks and blows during a fierce confrontation that almost turned deadly, Jamal is seen entering his second wife’s house holding flowers.

He then hands over the flowers to Amber Ray, who was waiting at the door to welcome him.

Amber Ray’s girlfriends, who had attended a party that she had hosted in her house during the dramatic night, cheer Jamal as he takes his seat.

Jamal looks unbothered in the video despite the ugly drama that transpired between his two wives.

“I love it,” Amber is heard saying as she gladly accepts the flowers.

Check out the video.

