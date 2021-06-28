Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 28 June 2021 – Over the weekend, Betty Kyallo threw a lavish birthday party for her daughter, Ivanna, upon turning 7 years old.

The invite-only birthday party hosted at a posh garden in Karen was attended by her friends and close family members.

Unlike last year when Okari was invited to Ivanna’s birthday party when she turned 6 years old, he was not invited this time around.

Betty took to social media and thanked the service providers for giving her wonderful services and thanked all those who honoured her invitation.

“I’ve done so many events with amazing event and decor planners but I have to give it up to 2 wonderful ladies from @prittevents they brought my vision of Ivannas party to life.

“I swear every single detail, water, party favors, the lovely story back drop, the fresh flowers, the gorgeous seats.

“They did a fantastic job! I would recommend them highly for any events you may have.

“They are also quite affordable and give you the best! @prittevents you guys are appreciated. Thank you Thank you,” she wrote.

Everything was on point at the party from the sumptuous cake, food to classy décor.

Here are photos of the memorable birthday party.

