Tuesday, 22 June 2021 – Betty Kyallo has taken to social media and gushed over her daughter Ivanna as she turns 7 years old.
The former anchor recognized her ex-husband, Dennis Okari, despite parting ways and further penned a sweet message to her daughter, describing her as one in a million.
“Happy birthday my dear child Ivanna. Oh how I love you and cherish you.
“How you bring sunshine to my life. How you are a light in our world. I love you so much baby Ivanna.
“You are the only one in a Million. Happy 7th birthday sweetheart. Daddy and I cherish you,” she wrote.
Betty went ahead and shared a cute photo stunning with her daughter as she celebrates the special day.
