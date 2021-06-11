Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 11, 2021 – Former KTN anchor, Betty Kyallo, has shared a video displaying the other side of her body that most of you have never seen.

The single mother of one, who is in Uganda for a vacation, guided the camera around her thick thighs and focused on cellulite and stretch marks.

“My stripes are gorgeous,’’ she captioned the video.

If you have been following her closely on social media, then you might have noticed that she no longer cares what people think about her.

The former anchor turned business lady is living her best life and doing what pleases her.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST