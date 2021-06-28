Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 28, 2021 – One Kenya Alliance (OKA) is in limbo after one of its founders abandoned the alliance as the race for the 2022 presidential election hots up.

KANU Chairman Gideon Moi decamped from the One Kenya Alliance to join ODM leader Raila Odinga, leaving his colleagues, among them Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), and Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) high and dry.

According to sources, Gideon Moi is reportedly crafting a 2022 coalition with Raila and may deputize him in the next year’s election where they will face off with Deputy President William Ruto among others in the presidential contest.

It is believed the alliance between Raila and Gideon Moi has President Uhuru Kenyatta’s fingerprints all over it.

“We shall be part and parcel of the President’s succession plan.”

“But what is important is that we must first align our party the best way through collaborations with other like-minded parties like ODM,” a senior Kanu official who sought anonymity said.

Last week, Gideon snubbed a meeting attended by the three OKA principals in Nairobi.

The trio later said in a statement that they met as NASA and not OKA leaders, perhaps to downplay Gideon’s absence.

Mudavadi and Kalonzo have insisted they will not rally behind Raila again as a presidential candidate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST