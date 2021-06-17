Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Learn everything there is to know about the best online casinos in Kenya! Find which are the ⭐ country’s top operators, bonuses, games, and much more!

Best Online Casinos in Kenya: How to Gamble Safe in 2021!

In 2021, online casinos have spiked in popularity, and Kenyan players have definitely noticed that. With their generous bonus offers and fantastic promotions, many gambling sites have successfully attracted thousands of new gamblers. However, finding the best online casinos in Kenya can be pretty challenging, and there are many things that you should know about online gambling before you dive into the action. Fortunately, we’ve picked up a detailed list, presented by scams.info, that contains all of the best casino sites in Kenya:

Kenyan Online Casinos Welcome Bonus Gambling Products Rating Secure Link Betway No Casino, Sports, Bingo, Poker, Lotto, Daily Fantasy 5 ★ out of 5 Visit Site Welcome Bonus Available 888casino Up to Casino, Sports, Bingo, Poker, Lotto, Daily Fantasy 4.95 ★ out of 5 Visit Site $200 Welcome Bonus 22Bet Up to Casino, Sports, Bingo, Poker, Lotto, Daily Fantasy 4.90 ★ out of 5 Visit Site 35,000 KSH Welcome Bonus JackpotCity Up to Casino, Bingo, Poker, Lotto 4.85 ★ out of 5 Visit Site 4,000 KSH Welcome Bonus

New Kenyan casino sites have been continually emerging over the last several years. However, not all gambling platforms are legitimate, and some won’t hesitate to scam their players. That’s why we’ve tested, verified, and listed only the safest and best online casinos in Kenya. Nevertheless, when choosing a gambling site, many things need to be taken into account. So stay tuned because, in this article, we’ll be going over some of our best tips and recommendations for choosing the best online casinos Kenya has to offer.

A Guide to Choosing Best Online Casinos in Kenya

When it comes to choosing the safest and best casino sites Kenya has to offer; you should keep in mind quite a few things. Even though the first two things Kenyan players notice in a gambling site are its welcome bonus and its games collection, there are perhaps a dozen other factors that you should consider.

Although games and promotions are vital for gamblers, other things such as customer support services, proper licensing, and ease of use are extremely important. You should always make sure that the operator you’ve chosen has a legitimate gambling licence, for starters. For reference, all of the best casino sites in Kenya that we’ve recommended are licenced by reputable gambling authorities.

The next thing you should check is if the chosen Kenyan casino site offers customer support services. As you might guess, even seasoned gamblers come across issues and problems that they can’t resolve without help. That’s why having no live chat or a phone number that you can call is usually a huge red flag. In the list below, you can see some of the must-haves of the top Kenyan casino sites:

. Wide Range of Games . Quick Deposits & Withdrawals . Generous Welcome Bonuses . Popular Payment Methods . Fair Terms and Conditions . Awards and Certificates . Legitimate Licence . User-Friendly Platform . Customer Support Services . SSL Encryption

As you can see from the list above, there are quite a few things that reputable Kenyan online casinos should have, and speedy transactions are one of them. However, we’ll cover everything you need to understand about payment methods further in our guide. Now, it is essential to know that the casino you’ve chosen has all of the safety and security measures covered.

It is perfectly justified that safety and security are extremely important and high on our list, especially when it comes to real money. All online casinos in Kenya should have SSL encryption on their platforms. That way, the players’ personal information will be stored and kept safe from hacker attacks. However, SSL encryption is just a fraction of the security tools and certificates that operators should possess.

Another thing that Kenyan online casinos should have is a third-party tech certificate from companies, such as eCOGRA and iTech Labs. Such documents verify that the outcome from the casino games is not rigged, and the results are fair. Additionally, most operators that support responsible gaming institutions that fight to prevent gambling addiction, such as GamCare and BeGambleAware, are usually entirely legitimate. In the next paragraph, we’ll dive deeper into one of the most critical aspects of the best casino sites in Kenya – the games.

Popular Casino Games at Kenyan Gambling Sites

If you’ve seen a Hollywood movie about Las Vegas, then you’ve surely seen some of the most thrilling casino games, such as poker, blackjack, and roulette. However, the choice of gambling activities at online casinos is much better and bigger. In 2021, operators definitely know how to come up with innovative business ideas and most of them have even added sports betting and lottery sections to their gambling sites.

When venturing into the game collection at any of the best online casinos in Kenya, you’ll stumble upon thousands of different games that can be played on smartphones, laptops, and tablets. Some of the popular gambling activities include slot machines, baccarat, roulette, poker, blackjack, bingo, and much more. Top-notch software providers such as NetEnt, Microgaming, and Evolution Gaming have been highly successful in developing countless exciting variations of traditional casino games. In the list below, you can find the most popular types of games at Kenyan casino sites.

. Slots . Lotto . Roulette . Bingo . Blackjack . Craps . Baccarat . Sic Bo . Poker . Scratch Cards

Even though there are thousands of different casino games at the best casino sites in Kenya, most gamblers in the country prefer playing slots. There is something about slot machines that makes them so attractive to players, and that’s their simplicity. Each online casino in Kenya has hundreds of slot games with different features, bonuses, symbols, jackpots, and paylines. So it’s safe to say that there is a slot machine for everybody’s taste!

Table games such as roulette and blackjack will always be popular, and many players at the best casino sites in Kenya prefer to enjoy gambling activities other than slots. That’s one of the reasons why live dealer tables are spiking in popularity nowadays. Even though bingo and lottery games might not seem as exciting as roulette, blackjack, and baccarat, it is safe to say that that they’re here to stay. Additionally, some innovative scratch cards at Kenyan online casinos can definitely do the job when it comes to big wins.

Payment Methods at the Best Casino Sites in Kenya?

Say you’ve already chosen an online casino in Kenya, and you want to start playing. What you need to do next is make a deposit. Nowadays, most reputable gambling sites accept a wide range of payment methods, making it easy for gamblers to start playing right away. However, there are different banking options for other countries. For example, what might be a popular payment method in the UK might not be accepted at Kenyan casino sites.

For example, in Kenya, the most popular payment method is PayPal, but there are many other reputable ones, such as VISA, Mastercard, Neteller, and Skrill. You might wonder if there is a big difference between various payment methods. Yes, and in fact, some differences can be pretty significant. When choosing a banking option, you should consider several things – processing time, fees, security, and limits.

Processing times usually vary significantly from one payment method to another. For example, while wire transfers might take up to six days, payments made by e-wallets or debit cards can take up to three days. Skrill, Neteller, and PayPal are some of the fastest and most secure payment methods by a rule of thumb. As you might know, e-wallets have spiked in popularity, and almost all of the best online casinos in Kenya accept them. Below you can find our recommended payment methods that you can use at the top Kenyan online casinos.

Payment Method Limits Fees PayPal $10,000 4% VISA $25,000 0% Mastercard $25,000 0% Neteller $3,000 1.45% Skrill $1,000 2.95% Airtel $1,500 0% M-PESA $5,000 1.45%

As you might have noticed in the table, each payment method has different limits and costs. Even though PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller have relatively higher fees than other banking options, the e-wallets are the safest and easiest to use. However, this doesn’t mean that payment methods such as VISA and Mastercard are inferior. Debit cards are also relatively safe, and there are no fees at all on top of that! Well, unless the payments are in a foreign currency.

Foreign currency payments can turn out to be quite harsh on your wallet due to exchange rates. That’s why you should make sure that your chosen Kenyan casino site accepts your currency. Knowing the limits of a payment method is always helpful, especially if you’re a high roller. If you want to play big, you should consider using other payment methods than Skrill and Airtel because their limits are relatively lower than the different banking options.

When it comes to withdrawals and deposits, you should know that there is always a difference in their processing times. By a rule of thumb, topping up your account is quicker than cashing out. However, there is another thing that you should keep in mind, and that is the verification process. Say you’ve played your favourite games and you’ve managed to win some cash. When you request a withdrawal, the best online casinos in Kenya will ask you to verify your account for safety purposes. You’ll need a picture of your ID, credit card, or recent utility bill.

Online Casino Bonus Offers in Kenya and How to Claim Them

In 2021, gambling sites offer generous and exciting promotions and bonuses in order to attract new gamblers to their platforms. In fact, each of the best online casinos in Kenya provides fantastic offers that are easy to claim. Usually, the bonuses at gambling sites are much bigger than those you can get at land-based casinos. Therefore, using an online casino bonus to your advantage is always a fantastic idea.

You might wonder why bonuses are such a big deal. Promotions can not only bring tremendous excitement to your gameplay, but they can also give you more confidence and room to work with. Some of the most popular offers are free spins and deposit multipliers. However, more often than not, you will have to deposit a specific amount to claim a bonus. Fortunately, some operators provide promotions that don’t require any deposits, just signup.

Besides free spins and bonus multiplies, the best casino sites in Kenya often provide other types of weekly and monthly promotions such as reloads, cash backs, and free credits. Additionally, some of our recommended operators even have loyalty programs that award you fantastic bonuses and perks as you play your favourite games. In the table below, you can find some of the best online casino bonuses in Kenya.

Kenyan Online Casino Bonus Wagering Requirements Rating Safe Link 22Bet 35,000 KSH 50x 5 ★ out of 5 Play Here! 888casino $200 40x 4.95 ★ out of 5 Play Here! JackpotCity 4,000 KSH 70x 4.90 ★ out of 5 Play Here! Betway No Bonus Available N/A N/A Play Here!



As you might have noticed in the table above, each bonus offer has its unique wagering requirements. This means that to withdraw the amount you’ve claimed from the promotion, you’d have to wager it a given number of times. So, for example, if you receive $100 from a bonus offer and its playthrough requirement is 10x, you’d have to wager $1000 in order to withdraw it.

All of the bonuses at the best online casinos in Kenya have fair wagering requirements. By a rule of thumb, any promotion that has a playthrough requirement of under 50x is a nice grab. However, you should know that many online casinos have outrageous playthrough requirements for their bonuses, making them almost impossible to withdraw. That’s why you need to read the promotions’ terms and conditions. Doing that before claiming an offer is always a good idea!

You should also know that particular game categories contribute differently to playthrough requirements. You see, wagering 10x by playing blackjack and roulette is much easier than doing it with slots. That’s why table games usually have much lower contribution rates than slot games. That’s especially fair because if you play right, you can have up to a 50% win rate with games such as roulette, which can be unfair for the Kenyan online casinos which provide the bonuses.

The Legal Situation for Online Gambling in Kenya

Everybody knows that gambling can be a fascinating experience that can be beneficial when done in moderation. Unfortunately, however, the governments of specific countries don’t always agree with that statement. Luckily, all forms of gambling are legal in Kenya, but players need to be at least 18 years old to play at the top Kenyan online casinos. In addition, for security and taxation reasons, casino sites that operate in the country must have a specific licence from the Betting Control and Licensing Board of Kenya, which serves as the regulatory body for gambling.

However, Kenyan gamblers can still play at international online casinos that hold reputable gambling licences from institutions such as the Malta Gaming Authority. In fact, all of the best online casinos in Kenya that we’ve shown at the beginning of our guide are licenced by such trusted iGaming authorities. In 2021, reputable gambling licences can be incredibly tough to claim; that’s why if an operator has one, it is usually safe to say that they’re legitimate.

Safety and Security at Online Casinos in Kenya

Having a licence almost indeed makes a casino platform entirely safe and secure. Unfortunately, however, that’s not always the case. In fact, some casino sites might go as far as fabricating their gambling licences, while making their platforms look legitimate and trustworthy. Fortunately, there are quite a few things you can do to find if an online casino is safe and secure.

The first thing you should do is check if the online casino’s gambling licence is active. For example, the operator states that it is licenced by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission (UKGC), you can quickly check if that’s true by visiting the authority’s website and searching for the licencee’s number. If everything checks out, you can go to the online casino and see if it has SSL encryption.

The next thing you should see is if the operator has any third-party certificates by companies, such as eCOGRA and iTech Labs, that guarantee unbiased and fair results from the casino games. If your chosen Kenyan online casino has any awards, that’s always a good sign. Another thing that you can consider as a seal of trust is if the operator supports responsible gaming institutions such as Gamblers Anonymous, GamCare, and GamStop.

If you’ve followed all of the steps and the operator everything mentioned – congratulations, you’ve found a safe and secure Kenyan online casino. Even though doing your research is always a good idea, it can sometimes be quite time-consuming. Fortunately for you, we’ve already done the heavy lifting by researching and verifying all Kenyan casino sites that we’ve listed in this guide.

Conclusion: Which Are the Best Online Casinos in Kenya?

Even though it can be pretty tough to determine the top Kenyan casino site, we strongly believe that each mentioned operator is worth a try. Even though some of them might not provide a bonus offer at the time of writing, they still have all other traits that make a grand online casino. Some of those critical aspects include a wide range of games, widespread payment method coverage, user-friendly platform, and so much more.

As you might guess, the list of best online casinos in Kenya is continually growing. However, each operator that ought to be included in the list will have a fantastic bonus offer and a tremendous amount of games. Furthermore, we’ve made sure that each one of the listed Kenyan online casinos is safe, secure, and licenced by a reputable gambling authority. Thus, you can enjoy playing exciting casino games without having any worries.

Frequently Asked Questions About Kenyan Online Casinos

As our article for best casino sites in Kenya is coming to an end, we’ve decided to create an additional section dedicated to the most frequently asked questions about the topic. We’ve compiled some of the commonly raised queries by Kenyan players around the internet, and we’ve answered them for you!

🥇 Which are the best online casinos in Kenya?

Our list of best online casinos in Kenya only includes operators that are internationally known and respected. However, it can be quite tough to determine which one is at the top because each has its strengths. Our recommendation is to play at the top Kenyan casino site you feel most comfortable at!

🤑 How to claim online casino bonuses in Kenya?

Claiming online casino bonuses in Kenya is relatively easy nowadays. All you need to do is choose an operator, see its welcome bonuses, and find how much you have to deposit to grab the offer. Some of our recommended Kenyan casino sites have incredibly generous promotions!

🔒 Are online casinos in Kenya safe to play at?

As you know, the safety at Kenyan casino sites is very important for the positive user experience. That’s why we’ve only listed operators that are licenced by reputable gambling authorities. Additionally, each of the Kenyan online casinos in our guide has SSL encryption and various other certificates.

✅ Are casino sites in Kenya legal?

Yes, online casinos in Kenya are entirely legal. However, you have to be at least 18 years old to enjoy your favourite gambling activities. However, you should keep in mind that even though the industry is currently booming in the country, the legality of online casinos in Kenya might change anytime.

🎰 What games can I play at Kenyan online casinos?

There are plenty of games at online casinos in Kenya that players can enjoy. Slots, baccarat, roulette, and blackjack are just a few examples. However, as casino software developers are becoming more and more innovative, you can expect even more fascinating and revolutionary gambling activities!

⭐ How to choose the best casino site in Kenya?

Finding and choosing one of the best casino sites in Kenya is not an easy task. Even though doing your research might always be a good idea, it can take long before you find a decent operator. Fortunately for you, we’ve already studied and listed the top Kenyan casino sites in our guide!

💸 What payment methods can I use at the best casino sites in Kenya?

The best casino sites in Kenya support some of the most popular payment methods. VISA, PayPal, Mastercard, Skrill, and Neteller are just among the many banking options you can use to top up your account or cash your winnings out. Additionally, you should know that transactions at the best online casinos in Kenya are safe and quick!