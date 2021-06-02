Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 02 June 2021 – Tanzanian singer, Ben Pol, has landed a lucrative deal months after parting ways with Anerlisa Muigai.

Pol shared the good news with his fans after he was appointed ambassador for environment conservation by the United Nations.

The singer said his objective after landing the lucrative deal with the humanitarian organization is to become a role model and create a sustainable future for the coming generation.

“I strongly believe that nature and humanity can thrive together and want to make this a reality for my son and all Tanzanians.

“My objective is to become a role model and to work towards a bright and sustainable future for the new generation, one that is respectful of nature and the environment at large,” he said.

Pol is a darling of the corporate world thanks to his clean image and huge fan base.

Here are photos of the singer being unveiled as an ambassador for environment conservation by the UN.

