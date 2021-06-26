Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 26, 2021 – A local singer known as B Classic has bought Omosh a camera, tripod, and a mic.

The singer posted video footage on his Instagram page and condemned those attacking the former Tahidi High actor after he begged for financial help again.

B Classic said he believes in second chances and that’s why he has decided to grant Omosh his wish of owning a camera and tripod.

“Nimeona watu wanamuattack Omosh pale mtandaoni. Sisi kama binadamu tufaaa kupeana second chances.

“Nimeamua kumpea hii camera, mic na tripod nimebuy hapa. Mimi kama mimi mwenye napenda kazi zake najua atajisupport kwa deals zake (I have seen several people attacking Omosh on social media. As humans, we believe in second chances. I have decided to buy him this camera here, a mic and a tripod. As a person who loves his works I hope he will sort himself out with these items),” he said.

Omosh said in an interview yesterday that all he needs to bounce back is a camera, tripod, and lighting system to shoot programmes.

Kenyans have been crucifying him on social media but he is now having the last laugh.

Here’s a video of B Classic granting Omosh his wish.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.