Saturday, June 12, 2021 – A beautiful cop based at Langata Police Station has aired her grievances on social media after being frustrated by her bosses.

The aggrieved police constable, identified as Swaleh Rehema, pointed a finger at Langata OCPD Benjamin Mwanthi and OCS William Matu.

Her bosses started mistreating her right from the time when she was 7 months pregnant.

They even accused her of faking the pregnancy.

They went ahead and denied her maternity leave after she gave birth through surgery this month.

She is being forced to work even though her wounds have not healed.

“The OCS has refused me leave. Other ladies who delivered before me sent their notifications and they were granted leave.

“I am told that I should have personally taken my birth notification. With my surgical wound, I can’t even walk well.

“I was further shocked when they stated that I deserted work. I received a deserter meaning that my salary will be cut off,” she cried out.

She wants inspector general of police Hillary Mutyambai to intervene.

Read her Instagram stories where she narrated her woes.

