Friday, June 25, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has explained the reasons why he is opposed to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

In an interview with KTN’s Sophia Wanuna, on Thursday evening, Ruto said the document which is being pushed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga, will return the country to a dictatorship like during the late former President Daniel Moi’s regime.

“We came from a hybrid system where MPs were also ministers and we argued that it was an incestuous system, that it made accountability difficult.

“And now, BBI is actually taking us back to where Moi left the Constitution,” Ruto said

“As things stand now, BBI is illegal, unconstitutional, it is null and void to the extent that court has said.

“We must not set a precedent that you can change the constitution using unconstitutional and unlawful means. That is dangerous,” Ruto added.

The DP concluded by saying Uhuru and Raila are using their powers to change the constitution so that it can favor them.

“It cannot be that you can change the constitution the way you want, in the matter that you want to the extent in which you want because you have power, you have influence and you can use a mechanism…you will have set a very dangerous president that the next person with power, with influence and money, can come and change the constitution…leading to anarchy,”

“We must be careful, that the constitution is not a textbook, an essay,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST