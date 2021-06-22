Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 22, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has slammed politicians campaigning for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Last week, the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, said that there will be no election in 2022 if BBI is not passed.

But Mudavadi, during an interview with KBC on Monday night, told off the likes of Atwoli and said Kenya is not in a constitutional vacuum and hence they should not pressure Kenyans to pass the report as a condition for anything.

Mudavadi said, “Constitutionalism must be followed… Whatever we do must fall within the Constitution.”

He went on: “We are spending too much time politicking instead of governing the country.”

Mudavadi concluded by saying that if Kenyans want transformative leadership after the 2022 elections, they should register and vote for such leaders.

Atwoli and some senior cartels in the government want the election postponed to allow the BBI referendum.

The Kenyan DAILY POST