Tuesday, 08 June 2021 – It has now emerged that the family of deceased businessman, Bashir Mohammed, may never get justice after police made clear blunders when his Range Rover was found burnt at Ole Maroroi in Kajiado County, barely two weeks after he went missing.

Police seem to have made errors of omission and commission that raise doubts about whether they were interested in pursuing those who murdered the flamboyant businessman.

Detectives were supposed to secure the scene as investigations commenced but this never happened.

The wreckage of the car was left unattended for two days and two days later, two men came and picked it up.

“They had a Mitsubishi canter and a small car. They stayed here for a long time. We thought that they were police officers or that the owner of the car had sent them to pick it up and so nobody really bothered to know who they were,” a man who lives near where Bashir’s car was found told a local daily.

Detectives from the Homicide Department have reportedly not visited Ole Maroroi where the wreckage of the deceased businessman’s Range Rover was found to see what sort of evidence they can find or to reconstruct the scene from whatever was left behind.

They have not also questioned those who saw the wreckage of the burnt Range Rover being picked.

Daily Nation journalists visited the scene last week and during their visit, they identified remains of two burnt mobile phones and a partly burnt rear-view camera.

Detectives involved in Bashir’s murder probe have not yet collected the crucial items that may have helped in forensic investigations.

There are reports that Bashir financed terror groups in Somali and that’s why FBI withdrew from investigations despite him being an American Citizen.

