Friday, June 11, 2021 – GEMA communities are now living in fear after a Mugumo tree mysteriously fell and burst into flames yesterday in Murang’a County.

The fall comes barely weeks after the coronation of National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi as the Mt. Kenya political kingpin, replacing President Uhuru Kenyatta when he retires next year.

The fall of the Mugumo tree is often considered a bad omen among members of the Agikuyu Community. Once it falls, it cannot be used and is usually left to rot.

The incident came just two months after another Mugumo tree fell.

The tree was used for hundreds of years by Agikuyu elders at Kwa Njau, Muthure in Kabete in Kiambu County.

Elders indicated that the fall of the tree might have implied a bad omen likely to befall the community.

“Mugumo tree has never fallen without a profound reason. It’s the only tree which talks and a fall might signal a change of guard or a mighty occurrence,” an elder, Mbira Wa Muroki, stated.

Mugumo tree has sentimental value among the GEMA as they hold it sacred and its fall might signify something bad is about to happen to the community.

