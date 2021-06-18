Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 18, 2021 – Nelius Mukami, the wife of nominated Senator, Isaac Mwaura, has of late been posting cryptic messages indicating that she is facing marital problems.

It all started about two weeks ago when she ranted on her Instagram stories through cryptic messages that seemed to be directed to her husband.

In the cryptic messages that went viral, the mother of one complained of being mistreated by her husband.

Mwaura’s wife has continued to air her marital woes on social media and if her recent post is anything to go by, her 5-year-marriage with the vocal politician may soon be heading to its deathbed.

In the recent post, she complains of being treated like a kid and hints that she is fed up.

“If you treat your partner like a kid, they’re eventually going to ‘grow up’ and leave you, the same way kids grow up and no longer need their parents’ control,” she writes.

The cryptic post by Nelius Mukami comes just two weeks before they mark their 6th wedding anniversary on June 27, 2021.

Mwaura is said to be a dangerous womanizer with a stringent of secret girlfriends and this might be part of the reason that his wife is fed up.

He is also said to be very arrogant and violent whenever he gets drunk.

