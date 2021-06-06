Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 6, 2021 – Embattled National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has been left high and dry after Kikuyu elders nullified his recent coronation as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s successor in Mt. Kenya.

The elders from the Kikuyu Council of elders invalidated the elevation of Muturi as spokesman for the Mt. Kenya region.

The elders, who cleansed the shrine where Muturi was coroneted, said their prayers had invalidated the coronation just two weeks after another set of elders conducted the ceremony.

Muturi’s coronation was led by Kiama Kia Ma national patron Kung’u Muigai.

Then elders announced Muturi would lead the region as the country heads to the general elections.

They said Muturi had emerged the best from a list of possible leaders who were vetted before they settled on him. They said their actions were geared towards healing disunity experienced in the region since the last elections.

But the coronation was condemned by a faction of elders who said it was political and should not have been done at the “sacred” shrine.

Kiama Kia-ma chairperson Ndungu Gaithuma expressed concerns that a section of elders was being influenced politically.

He added their decision to have the shrine cleansed and undo Muturi’s crowning as the leader of the GEMA communities was purely cultural, emphasizing they harbored no issues with communities from Mt Kenya East.

He said it was wrong for elders to hand over the leadership of the region to Muturi while President Uhuru Kenyatta is still in power.

“We have to remain united and keep off people who want to divide us as a region and engage in activities opposed by the majority,” he said.

