Wednesday, 16 June 2021 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has opened up on his battle with hard drugs.

Speaking in an interview with Robert Alai on the Audit Show, the controversial legislator almost broke down while confessing that there is no drug he has not come across in his youthful life.

“In my life, there is nothing I haven’t consumed, I have consumed soft drugs, moderate drugs, and the hardest of the drugs.

“Bhang is a hard drug coz it can bring insanity when done in excess.

“I have also done cocaine, I have done heroin. I have done a lot of drugs, every brand of alcohol.” Babu said.

Babu claims that he has reformed and no longer takes drugs.

He advised the youth to shun drugs and added that when high, one can make a lot of wrong decisions.

“But at least that was in my last life, this is my new life. And I do accept, that when you are on those drugs a lot can happen, you can make some decisions that are impaired.

“There is nothing that these drugs add to the body, instead, they can destroy all body organs,” he added.

Here’s a video of the interview.

