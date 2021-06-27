Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Title: Internal Auditor

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

The officer will be responsible for ensuring compliance with internal controls, evaluations of risks, information security, regulatory compliance, and preparation of audit reports and performance of all internal audit duties and responsibilities in the Society.

Key Responsibilities

Independently asses the effectiveness and efficiency of the internal control, risk management and governance systems and processes create by the business units and support functions and provide assurance on these systems and processes.

Perform and control the full audit cycle including risk management and control management over operations’ effectiveness, financial reliability and compliance with all applicable directives and regulations.

Identify loopholes and recommend risk aversion measures and cost savings.

Maintain open communication with management and audit committee.

Conduct follow up audits to monitor management’s interventions.

Any other lawful duties as may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications

Bachelors’ of Commerce (BCOM) or any other business related degree from a recognized university.

CPA K

3 years working experience at a senior level in a busy credit and accounting environment and preferably within the co-operative movement.

Computer literate.

Must be between 30-45 years of age.

Advanced computer skills on MS Office, accounting software.

Proven knowledge of auditing standards and procedures, laws, rules and regulations.

High attention to detail and excellent analytical skills.

Sound independent judgment.

Strong character- constantly reminding moral and ethical obligations to employees.

Advanced decision making and problem solving skills.

Ability to work independently and effectively under pressure and within tight deadlines.

Team player with good leadership skills.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Unquestionable integrity and strong ethical standards.





How to Apply

If you are the one we are looking for, send us, a cover letter, your CV and copies of your academic achievements to date as one document (pdf format) clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject line to hr@centenarysacco.org or drop your application to our nearest branch and to reach us by June , 27th 2021. Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted.