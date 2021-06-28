Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 28, 2021 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has slammed KTN and other media houses for interviewing Deputy President William Ruto.

In an interview with one of the local TV stations on Monday, Atwoli said he was so disturbed to see KTN hosting Ruto, yet they know very well that he is not fit to be President of the Republic of Kenya.

Atwoli added that if Kenyans are not careful, DP Ruto is a person who can drain this country to bankruptcy, alleging that he can even rob the whole Central Bank of Kenya.

“When I tell you someone [Ruto] is not fit to be the President. You are fighting me and you invite him to your newsrooms.

“Someone who can have a Central Bank in his pocket. Shenzi,” Atwoli said.

He further castigated Kenyan media houses for collecting news from bloggers instead of looking for news from real and authenticated sources.

“You people among this generation; don’t watch what is happening and sometimes support bloggers when we come out with a solution that is helpful to you,” Atwoli said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST