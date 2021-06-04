Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Position: Patient Attendants

Location: Kiambu

Job Description

Provide support to clinical services within the hospital under the supervision of the nurse.

Responsibilities

To be involved in helping nurses in their day-to-day patient management

To provide support services to the nursing departments • Participate in cleaning and laundry services.

To transport patients in the facility

To transport equipment and supplies between different departments of the Hospital.

Qualifications

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education Mean Grade C- • Training in life saving skills support (Nurse Aid, First Aid or Home Based Care).

Two years of experience in a hospital.

BLS qualifications from a relevant body.

Excellent interpersonal, communication & customer care skills. • Certificate in computer applications

Certificate of good conduct

How to apply

Interested candidates are requested to fill and submit the online application form on; http://www.stbridgethospital.co.ke/careers

Ensure to upload all your certificates and CV.

We as an institution are conducting the interviews as we receive the applications and have not engaged the services of any recruitment agency.

• We do not charge fees at any stage of our recruitment process.