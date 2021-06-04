Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Position: Patient Attendants

Location: Kiambu 

Job Description  

Provide support to clinical services within the hospital under the supervision  of the nurse. 

Responsibilities

  • To be involved in helping nurses in their day-to-day patient  management 
  • To provide support services to the nursing departments • Participate in cleaning and laundry services. 
  • To transport patients in the facility 
  • To transport equipment and supplies between different departments of  the Hospital. 

Qualifications

  • Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education Mean Grade C- • Training in life saving skills support (Nurse Aid, First Aid or Home Based Care).  
  • Two years of experience in a hospital.  
  • BLS qualifications from a relevant body.  
  • Excellent interpersonal, communication & customer care skills.  • Certificate in computer applications 
  • Certificate of good conduct 

How to apply

  • Interested candidates are requested to fill and submit the online  application form on; http://www.stbridgethospital.co.ke/careers&nbsp;
  • Ensure to upload all your certificates and CV.
  • We as an institution are conducting the interviews as we receive the  applications and have not engaged the services of any recruitment  agency. 

• We do not charge fees at any stage of our recruitment process.

