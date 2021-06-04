Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Position: Patient Attendants
Location: Kiambu
Job Description
Provide support to clinical services within the hospital under the supervision of the nurse.
Responsibilities
- To be involved in helping nurses in their day-to-day patient management
- To provide support services to the nursing departments • Participate in cleaning and laundry services.
- To transport patients in the facility
- To transport equipment and supplies between different departments of the Hospital.
Qualifications
- Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education Mean Grade C- • Training in life saving skills support (Nurse Aid, First Aid or Home Based Care).
- Two years of experience in a hospital.
- BLS qualifications from a relevant body.
- Excellent interpersonal, communication & customer care skills. • Certificate in computer applications
- Certificate of good conduct
How to apply
- Interested candidates are requested to fill and submit the online application form on; http://www.stbridgethospital.co.ke/careers
- Ensure to upload all your certificates and CV.
- We as an institution are conducting the interviews as we receive the applications and have not engaged the services of any recruitment agency.
• We do not charge fees at any stage of our recruitment process.
