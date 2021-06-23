Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 23 June 2021 – Bonfire Adventures Managing Director, Sarah Kabu, has expressed concerns after her husband started hanging out frequently with youthful city businessman and notorious playboy, Jamal Roho Safi, who married socialite Amber Ray as a second wife.

Sarah said she is worried Jamal may mislead her husband after he confessed on Jalango TV how he has chewed multiple slay queens in Nairobi.

The renowned businesswoman said although her husband claims that he has been meeting Jamal for business discussions, she is concerned that their friendship may break her marriage.

Sarah, who was responding to a fan who raised concerns about Jamal’s friendship with Kabu, further urged her followers to pray for her husband so that her marriage can remain intact.

Here’s a screenshot of her post.

